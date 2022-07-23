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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 41a
Chapter 3, Problem 41a

Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x

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Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the sum of two functions, f(x) and g(x), which is denoted as (f + g)(x). This means you need to add the two given functions together: f(x) = 2 + 1/x and g(x) = 1/x.
Step 2: Write the expression for (f + g)(x). Add the two functions together: (f + g)(x) = f(x) + g(x) = (2 + 1/x) + (1/x).
Step 3: Combine like terms. Simplify the expression by combining the terms involving 1/x: (f + g)(x) = 2 + 1/x + 1/x = 2 + 2/x.
Step 4: Determine the domain of the resulting function. The domain of a function is the set of all x-values for which the function is defined. For this problem, note that both f(x) and g(x) contain the term 1/x, which is undefined when x = 0. Therefore, the domain of (f + g)(x) excludes x = 0.
Step 5: Express the domain in interval notation. Since x = 0 is excluded, the domain is all real numbers except 0. In interval notation, this is written as (-∞, 0) ∪ (0, ∞).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Addition

Function addition involves combining two functions by adding their outputs for each input. For functions f(x) and g(x), the sum is defined as (f + g)(x) = f(x) + g(x). This operation requires evaluating both functions at the same input value and summing the results.
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Adding & Subtracting Functions Example 1

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions like f(x) = 2 + 1/x and g(x) = 1/x, the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero, as these would result in undefined outputs.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Rational Functions

Rational functions are ratios of polynomials, expressed in the form f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P and Q are polynomials. The behavior of rational functions, including their domains and asymptotes, is influenced by the zeros of the denominator, which dictate where the function is undefined.
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Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range of f and ƒ¯¹. ƒ(x) = x² − 4, x ≥ 0

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Textbook Question

Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. x² + y² = 16

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Textbook Question

Find ƒ-g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–48, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. f(x) = -2x+1

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Textbook Question

Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = -2x, g(x) = -2x-1

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