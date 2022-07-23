Domain and Range

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) that the function can accept, while the range is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can produce. For the function f(x) = x² - 4 with the restriction x ≥ 0, the domain is [0, ∞) and the range is [-4, ∞). Knowing how to determine the domain and range is essential for part c of the question.