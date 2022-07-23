Graph both equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and find all points of intersection. Then show that these ordered pairs satisfy the equations. x² + y² = 16, x-y = 4
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -2(x+2)²+1
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Key Concepts
Standard Quadratic Function
Transformations of Functions
Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function
In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = 2√(x + 2)
In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 4y+ 28 = 0
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = 1/x, g(x)= 1/x
A line segment through the center of each circle intersects the circle at the points shown. a. Find the coordinates of the circle's center. b. Find the radius of the circle. c. Use your answers from parts (a) and (b) to write the standard form of the circle's equation.
In Exercises 67-74, find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = 2/(x+3), g(x) = 1/x