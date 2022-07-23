Graph both equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and find all points of intersection. Then show that these ordered pairs satisfy the equations. x² + y² = 16, x-y = 4
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 67
In Exercises 67-74, find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = 2/(x+3), g(x) = 1/x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the composition of functions. The notation (fog)(x) represents the composition of f and g, meaning f(g(x)). To find this, substitute g(x) into f(x).
Step 2: Substitute g(x) = 1/x into f(x) = 2/(x+3). Replace every instance of 'x' in f(x) with g(x). This gives f(g(x)) = 2/((1/x) + 3).
Step 3: Simplify the expression for f(g(x)). Combine the terms in the denominator ((1/x) + 3) by finding a common denominator. This results in f(g(x)) = 2/(1/x + 3) = 2/((1 + 3x)/x).
Step 4: Further simplify f(g(x)) by dividing 2 by the fraction (1 + 3x)/x. This results in f(g(x)) = 2x/(1 + 3x).
Step 5: Determine the domain of f o g. The domain is the set of all x-values for which the composition is defined. For f(g(x)) = 2x/(1 + 3x), ensure that the denominator (1 + 3x) ≠ 0 and g(x) = 1/x is defined (x ≠ 0). Therefore, the domain excludes x = 0 and x = -1/3.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Composition
Function composition involves combining two functions, where the output of one function becomes the input of another. In this case, (f o g)(x) means applying g first and then applying f to the result. Understanding how to correctly perform this operation is essential for solving the problem.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the composition of functions, the domain must consider the restrictions of both functions involved. Identifying these restrictions is crucial to determine the overall domain of the composed function.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Rational Functions
Rational functions are ratios of polynomials, and they often have restrictions based on the values that make the denominator zero. In this problem, both f(x) and g(x) are rational functions, so understanding how to identify and handle these restrictions is key to finding the correct domain for the composition.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
980
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = 2√(x + 2)
1558
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 4y+ 28 = 0
107
views
Textbook Question
Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-9y-18 = 0
1212
views
Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -2(x+2)²+1
711
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(4)
607
views