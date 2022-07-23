Textbook Question
In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 4y+ 28 = 0
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In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 4y+ 28 = 0
Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-9y-18 = 0
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √x + 1
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -2(x+2)²+1
In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(4)
In Exercises 67-74, find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = 2/(x+3), g(x) = 1/x