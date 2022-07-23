Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 68
Chapter 3, Problem 68

Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-9y-18 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation in standard form: \(6x - 9y - 18 = 0\).
Find the x-intercept by setting \(y = 0\) in the equation and solving for \(x\). This means solving \(6x - 9(0) - 18 = 0\) for \(x\).
Find the y-intercept by setting \(x = 0\) in the equation and solving for \(y\). This means solving \(6(0) - 9y - 18 = 0\) for \(y\).
Plot the intercept points found on the coordinate plane: the x-intercept on the x-axis and the y-intercept on the y-axis.
Draw a straight line through the two intercept points to graph the equation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Finding x-intercept

The x-intercept is the point where the graph crosses the x-axis, meaning y = 0. To find it, substitute y = 0 into the equation and solve for x. This gives a coordinate of the form (x, 0), which helps in plotting the graph.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:08
Graphing Intercepts

Finding y-intercept

The y-intercept is the point where the graph crosses the y-axis, meaning x = 0. To find it, substitute x = 0 into the equation and solve for y. This results in a coordinate of the form (0, y), which is essential for graphing the line.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:08
Graphing Intercepts

Graphing a linear equation using intercepts

Once the x- and y-intercepts are found, plot these points on the coordinate plane. Drawing a straight line through these two points represents the graph of the linear equation. This method is a straightforward way to graph lines without needing slope.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph both equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and find all points of intersection. Then show that these ordered pairs satisfy the equations. x² + y² = 16, x-y = 4

980
views
Textbook Question

Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = x/(x+1), g(x) = 4/x

1404
views
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √x + 1

775
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(4)

607
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–69, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (1/2) |x + 2|

926
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 67-74, find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = 2/(x+3), g(x) = 1/x

1677
views