For the domain of (fog), consider the domain restrictions from both f and g. First, g(x) = \(\frac{4}{x}\) requires x \(

eq\) 0. Next, f(g(x)) requires the denominator of f(g(x)) to be nonzero, so 4 + x \(

eq\) 0, which means x \(

eq\) -4. Therefore, the domain of (fog) is all real numbers except x = 0 and x = -4.