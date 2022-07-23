Textbook Question
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = x/(x+1), g(x) = 4/x
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Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = x/(x+1), g(x) = 4/x
Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-9y-18 = 0
In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(-3)
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √x + 1
Graph both equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and find all points of intersection. Then show that these ordered pairs satisfy the equations. (x − 2)²+(y+3)² = 4, y = x - 3
Begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x+1)