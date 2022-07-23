Textbook Question
Graph both equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and find all points of intersection. Then show that these ordered pairs satisfy the equations. x² + y² = 16, x-y = 4
980
views
Graph both equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and find all points of intersection. Then show that these ordered pairs satisfy the equations. x² + y² = 16, x-y = 4
Find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = x/(x+1), g(x) = 4/x
Use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-9y-18 = 0
In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(-3)
In Exercises 65–70, use the graph of f to find each indicated function value. f(4)
In Exercises 67–69, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (1/2) |x + 2|