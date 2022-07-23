Express the given function h as a composition of two functions f and g so that h(x) = (f ○ g)(x). h(x) = (x2 + 2x - 1)4
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 88
Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -|x+3|
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Start by graphing the parent function f(x) = |x|. This is a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin (0, 0). The graph opens upwards, and the slope of the lines on either side of the vertex is 1 and -1, respectively.
Next, analyze the transformation applied to the function h(x) = -|x+3|. The term (x+3) inside the absolute value indicates a horizontal shift. Specifically, the graph of f(x) = |x| is shifted 3 units to the left. This means the vertex of the graph moves from (0, 0) to (-3, 0).
The negative sign outside the absolute value, -|x+3|, reflects the graph across the x-axis. This means the V-shaped graph now opens downward instead of upward.
Combine the transformations: Start with the graph of f(x) = |x|, shift it 3 units to the left, and then reflect it across the x-axis. The vertex of the transformed graph is at (-3, 0), and the slopes of the lines on either side of the vertex are -1 and 1, respectively.
Plot the final graph of h(x) = -|x+3| using the transformations described. Ensure the vertex is at (-3, 0), the graph opens downward, and the slopes of the lines are consistent with the reflection and shift.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value Function
The absolute value function, denoted as f(x) = |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. This function has a V-shaped graph that opens upwards, with its vertex at the origin (0,0). Understanding this function is crucial as it serves as the foundation for graphing transformations.
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Function Composition
Transformations of Functions
Transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. In this case, the function h(x) = -|x+3| involves a horizontal shift to the left by 3 units and a vertical reflection across the x-axis. Recognizing these transformations allows for accurate graphing of modified functions.
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Graphing Techniques
Graphing techniques include plotting key points, identifying transformations, and understanding the behavior of functions. For h(x) = -|x+3|, one must first graph f(x) = |x|, apply the transformations, and then accurately depict the new graph. Mastery of these techniques is essential for visualizing and interpreting functions.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
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