In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 89
Express the given function h as a composition of two functions f and g so that h(x) = (f ○ g)(x). h(x) = (x2 + 2x - 1)4
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Identify the outer function and the inner function in the expression \(h(x) = (x^2 + 2x - 1)^4\). The outer function is the one applied last, which in this case is raising to the 4th power.
Define the inner function \(g(x)\) as the expression inside the parentheses: \(g(x) = x^2 + 2x - 1\).
Define the outer function \(f(x)\) as the function that raises its input to the 4th power: \(f(x) = x^4\).
Express \(h(x)\) as a composition of \(f\) and \(g\): \(h(x) = (f \circ g)(x) = f(g(x))\).
Verify by substituting \(g(x)\) into \(f\): \(f(g(x)) = (x^2 + 2x - 1)^4\), which matches the original function \(h(x)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Composition
Function composition involves combining two functions where the output of one function becomes the input of another. If h(x) = (f ○ g)(x), then h(x) = f(g(x)). Understanding this helps in breaking down complex functions into simpler parts.
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Identifying Inner and Outer Functions
To express a function as a composition, identify an inner function g(x) that is substituted into an outer function f(x). For h(x) = (x^2 + 2x - 1)^4, the inner function is the expression inside the parentheses, and the outer function raises that result to the fourth power.
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Polynomial Functions
Polynomial functions are expressions involving variables raised to whole-number exponents combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Recognizing polynomial structure helps in selecting appropriate f and g functions for composition.
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In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
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