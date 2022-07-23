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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 88a
Chapter 3, Problem 88a

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find the domain of ƒ/g.

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1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The domain of ƒ/g refers to the set of x-values for which the function ƒ/g(x) is defined. This requires both ƒ(x) and g(x) to be defined, and g(x) must not be equal to zero (since division by zero is undefined).
Step 2: Analyze the graph of g(x). Identify the x-values where g(x) equals zero, as these values must be excluded from the domain of ƒ/g. Look for points on the red graph where the y-coordinate is zero.
Step 3: Determine the domain of ƒ(x). Check the blue graph to identify the x-values where ƒ(x) is defined. These x-values will contribute to the domain of ƒ/g.
Step 4: Combine the results. The domain of ƒ/g will be the intersection of the domain of ƒ(x) and g(x), excluding any x-values where g(x) equals zero.
Step 5: Write the final domain. Based on the graph, list the x-values or intervals that satisfy the conditions for ƒ/g to be defined.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions, like ƒ/g, the domain excludes any values that make the denominator zero, as division by zero is undefined. Understanding the domain is crucial for determining where the function can be evaluated.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Rational Functions

A rational function is a function that can be expressed as the ratio of two polynomials. In the case of ƒ/g, it is important to analyze both the numerator (f) and the denominator (g) to identify any restrictions on the domain. The behavior of these functions can vary significantly based on their graphs, particularly at points where the denominator approaches zero.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Graph Interpretation

Interpreting graphs of functions is essential for understanding their behavior visually. The graphs of f and g provide insights into their values at specific points, including where g(x) equals zero, which directly affects the domain of the rational function ƒ/g. Analyzing the graphs helps identify critical points and intervals where the function is defined.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions f and g so that h(x) = (f ○ g)(x). h(x) = (x2 + 2x - 1)4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find the domain of ƒ + g.

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -|x+3|

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Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Graph f+g.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

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