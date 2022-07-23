Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 89a
Chapter 3, Problem 89a

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Graph f+g.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the graph of f(x) (blue line) and g(x) (orange line). The goal is to graph the sum of the two functions, f(x) + g(x), by adding their y-values at each x-coordinate.
Identify the x-coordinates where both functions are defined. These are the points where the graphs overlap horizontally. For this graph, the x-values range from -6 to 8.
For each x-coordinate, add the corresponding y-values of f(x) and g(x). For example, at x = -6, f(-6) = 6 and g(-6) = -6, so f(-6) + g(-6) = 6 + (-6) = 0.
Repeat the addition process for all x-coordinates where both functions are defined. For instance, at x = -4, f(-4) = 6 and g(-4) = -4, so f(-4) + g(-4) = 6 + (-4) = 2.
Plot the resulting points (x, f(x) + g(x)) on the graph and connect them to form the graph of f + g. Ensure the graph reflects the combined behavior of the two functions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
9m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Addition

Function addition involves combining two functions, f(x) and g(x), to create a new function, (f + g)(x) = f(x) + g(x). This means that for each input x, you calculate the output by adding the corresponding outputs of f and g. Understanding this concept is crucial for graphing the resulting function.
Recommended video:
4:46
Adding & Subtracting Functions Example 1

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions requires plotting points on a coordinate plane based on the function's output values for given input values. For the functions f and g, you will plot their individual graphs and then combine their outputs to create the graph of f + g. This visual representation helps in understanding how the functions interact.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Piecewise Functions

Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions based on the input value. In the context of the given graphs, both f(x) and g(x) may have different linear segments, making them piecewise. When adding these functions, it is important to consider the segments where each function is defined to accurately graph the sum.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Express the given function h as a composition of two functions f and g so that h(x) = (f ○ g)(x). h(x) = (x2 + 2x - 1)4

1744
views
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = -|x + 4| +2

1076
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

82
views
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Find the domain of ƒ/g.

924
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90.

Graph f-g.

2212
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.

138
views