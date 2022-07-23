In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x + y = 16
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 11
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (4, −7) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 2y – 3 = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the slope of the given line by rewriting its equation \(x - 2y - 3 = 0\) in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\). Start by isolating \(y\): add \$2y\( to both sides and subtract \(3\) from both sides to get \)x - 3 = 2y\(, then divide both sides by 2 to find \(y = \frac{1}{2}x - \frac{3}{2}\), so the slope \)m$ of the given line is \(\frac{1}{2}\).
Determine the slope of the line perpendicular to the given line. Recall that perpendicular slopes are negative reciprocals, so if the original slope is \(\frac{1}{2}\), the perpendicular slope will be \(-2\).
Use the point-slope form of a line equation, which is \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point the line passes through and \(m\) is the slope. Substitute the point \((4, -7)\) and the perpendicular slope \(-2\) into the formula to get \(y - (-7) = -2(x - 4)\).
Simplify the point-slope form equation to make it clearer: \(y + 7 = -2(x - 4)\).
Convert the point-slope form to the general form \(Ax + By + C = 0\) by distributing and rearranging terms. Start by expanding the right side: \(y + 7 = -2x + 8\), then bring all terms to one side to get \(2x + y - 1 = 0\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Point-Slope Form of a Line
The point-slope form expresses a line's equation using a known point (x₁, y₁) and the slope m, written as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁). It is useful for writing equations when a point and slope are given, allowing easy substitution to find the line's equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form
Slope of a Line from General Form
A line in general form Ax + By + C = 0 can be rewritten to slope-intercept form y = mx + b, where the slope m = -A/B. Finding the slope from the general form is essential to determine relationships like parallelism or perpendicularity between lines.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form
Perpendicular Lines and Their Slopes
Two lines are perpendicular if their slopes are negative reciprocals, meaning m₁ * m₂ = -1. Knowing this relationship helps find the slope of a line perpendicular to a given line, which is crucial for writing the equation of the required line.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Parallel & Perpendicular Lines
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1922
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. (a) f(-2), (b) f(1), (c) f(2)
114
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = ½ f(x)
1721
views
Textbook Question
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = x +3
635
views
Textbook Question
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (3.5, 8.2) and (-0.5, 6.2)
831
views
Textbook Question
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 2, passing through (3, 5)
86
views