Identify the slope of the given line by rewriting its equation \(x - 2y - 3 = 0\) in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\). Start by isolating \(y\): add \$2y\( to both sides and subtract \(3\) from both sides to get \)x - 3 = 2y\(, then divide both sides by 2 to find \(y = \frac{1}{2}x - \frac{3}{2}\), so the slope \)m$ of the given line is \(\frac{1}{2}\).