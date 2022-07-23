Reflection Across the X-Axis

Reflection across the x-axis occurs when a graph is flipped over the x-axis, resulting in a change of sign for the y-values of the function. In the case of h(x) = -x³, every point (x, y) on the graph of f(x) = x³ is transformed to (x, -y). This concept is vital for understanding how the original cubic function's shape is altered when applying a negative coefficient.