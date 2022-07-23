Solve by completing the square: 2x² – 5x + 1 = 0.

Textbook Question
In Exercises 101–102, find an equation for f^(-1)(x). Then graph f and f^(-1) in the same rectangular coordinate system. f(x) = 1 - x^2, x ≥ 0.
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In Exercises 101–102, find an equation for f^(-1)(x). Then graph f and f^(-1) in the same rectangular coordinate system. f(x) = 1 - x^2, x ≥ 0.
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -x³
Solve: 5x3/4- 15 = 0.
Which graphs in Exercises 96–99 represent functions that have inverse functions?
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = x³/2
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x3. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (x − 3)3