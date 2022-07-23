Domain and Range

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values), while the range is the set of all possible output values (f(x)). For the function f(x) = 1 - x^2 with x ≥ 0, the domain is [0, ∞) and the range is (-∞, 1]. Understanding the domain and range is crucial for accurately finding the inverse function and ensuring it is valid.