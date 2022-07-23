Textbook Question
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: 3|2x-1| ≥ 21
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Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: 3|2x-1| ≥ 21
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -x³
Solve: 5x3/4- 15 = 0.
Which graphs in Exercises 96–99 represent functions that have inverse functions?
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = x³/2
Solve by completing the square: 2x² – 5x + 1 = 0.