Solve and check: (x-1)/5 - (x+3)/2 = 1- x/4

Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. ∛(-x+2)
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Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. ∛(-x+2)
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. ∛(-x-2)
Exercises 123–125 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for y: x = y² -1, y ≥ 0.
Exercises 123–125 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for y : x = 5/y + 4
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. -∛(x+2)
Simplify: .