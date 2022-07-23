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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 118
Chapter 3, Problem 118

Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. ∛(-x+2)

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Start by understanding the parent function f(x) = ∛x. This is the cube root function, which has a characteristic shape. The graph passes through the origin (0, 0), is symmetric about the origin, and increases as x increases. The domain is all real numbers, and the range is also all real numbers.
Analyze the given function, ∛(-x + 2). Notice that this function involves transformations of the parent function. Specifically, the transformations include a reflection, a horizontal shift, and possibly other changes.
First, rewrite the function to make the transformations clearer: f(x) = ∛(-(x - 2)). This shows that the function involves a reflection across the y-axis (due to the negative sign in front of x) and a horizontal shift to the right by 2 units (because of the x - 2 inside the cube root).
Apply the transformations step by step: (1) Reflect the graph of f(x) = ∛x across the y-axis to get f(x) = ∛(-x). (2) Shift the graph of f(x) = ∛(-x) to the right by 2 units to get the final graph of f(x) = ∛(-x + 2).
Plot the transformed graph. Start with key points from the parent function, such as (-1, -1), (0, 0), and (1, 1). Reflect these points across the y-axis, then shift them 2 units to the right. Connect the points smoothly to complete the graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cube Root Function

The cube root function, denoted as f(x) = ∛x, is a fundamental mathematical function that returns the number whose cube is x. It is defined for all real numbers and has a characteristic S-shaped curve that passes through the origin (0,0). Understanding its basic shape and properties is essential for graphing transformations.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve altering the position or shape of a function's graph through operations such as translations, reflections, and dilations. For instance, the function ∛(-x + 2) represents a horizontal reflection and a horizontal shift of the cube root function. Mastery of these transformations allows for accurate graphing of modified functions.
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Intro to Transformations

Horizontal Shifts

Horizontal shifts occur when a function is adjusted left or right along the x-axis. In the function ∛(-x + 2), the term (-x + 2) indicates a shift to the right by 2 units and a reflection across the y-axis. Recognizing how these shifts affect the graph is crucial for accurately representing the transformed function.
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Shifts of Functions
Related Practice
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Textbook Question

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