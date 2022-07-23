Reflection Across the X-Axis

Reflection across the x-axis is a transformation that flips the graph of a function over the x-axis. This means that for every point (x, y) on the original graph, the reflected point will be (x, -y). In the context of the function -∛(x+2), this reflection changes the sign of the output values, resulting in a graph that is inverted compared to the original cube root function.