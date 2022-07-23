Textbook Question
Solve and check: (x-1)/5 - (x+3)/2 = 1- x/4
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Solve and check: (x-1)/5 - (x+3)/2 = 1- x/4
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. ∛(-x+2)
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. ∛(-x-2)
In Exercises 109–111, give the center and radius of each circle. x^2 + y^2 - 4x + 2y - 4 = 0
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)∛(x-2)
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)∛(x+2) - 2