Horizontal and Vertical Shifts

Horizontal and vertical shifts are specific types of transformations that move the graph of a function along the x-axis and y-axis, respectively. A horizontal shift occurs when a constant is added or subtracted from the input variable, while a vertical shift involves adding or subtracting a constant from the function's output. In the case of ∛(-x-2), the graph shifts left by 2 units and reflects across the y-axis.