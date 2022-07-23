Textbook Question
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
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The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2+5x+4>0
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=4x4−x3+5x2−2x−6
In Exercises 5–6, use the function's equation, and not its graph, to find (a) the minimum or maximum value and where it occurs. (b) the function's domain and its range.
In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x4−11x3−3x2−6x+8
Find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2−49)