Textbook Question
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.
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Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4