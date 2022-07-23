Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of variation described. Since y varies directly as x, we can write the equation as \(y = kx\), where \(k\) is the constant of proportionality.
Use the given values to find the constant \(k\). Substitute \(y = 65\) and \(x = 5\) into the equation \(y = kx\) to get \(65 = k \times 5\).
Solve for \(k\) by dividing both sides of the equation by 5, resulting in \(k = \frac{65}{5}\).
Write the specific variation equation using the value of \(k\) found: \(y = kx\) becomes \(y = \left(\frac{65}{5}\right) x\).
Find \(y\) when \(x = 12\) by substituting \(x = 12\) into the equation \(y = \left(\frac{65}{5}\right) x\) and simplify to express \(y\) in terms of known values.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Variation

Direct variation describes a relationship where one variable is a constant multiple of another, expressed as y = kx. Here, y changes proportionally with x, meaning if x doubles, y also doubles. Understanding this helps set up the equation to find unknown values.
Recommended video:
02:44
Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function

Constant of Variation

The constant of variation (k) is the fixed multiplier linking x and y in direct variation. It is found by substituting known values of x and y into y = kx. Once k is determined, it can be used to find y for any given x.
Recommended video:
6:02
Stretches & Shrinks of Functions

Four-Step Procedure for Variation Problems

This procedure involves: 1) identifying the type of variation, 2) writing the variation equation, 3) finding the constant of variation using given values, and 4) using the equation to find the unknown variable. It provides a systematic approach to solve variation problems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
FOIL
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0

553
views
Textbook Question

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=5x2+6x3f(x)=5x^2+6x^3

1260
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)

892
views
Textbook Question

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.

f(x)=(x+1)21g(x)=(x+1)2+1f(x) = (x+1)^2 - 1 \(\quad\) g(x) = (x+1)^2 + 1

h(x)=(x1)2+1j(x)=(x1)21h(x) = (x-1)^2 + 1 \(\quad\) j(x) = (x-1)^2 - 1


1525
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range.

f(x)=(x+1)2+4 f(x) = - (x + 1)^2 + 4

1109
views
Textbook Question

Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4

753
views