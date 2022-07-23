Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0
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Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range.
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4