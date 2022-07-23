Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0
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Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.
Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4