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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=5x2+6x3f(x)=5x^2+6x^3

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1
Recall that a polynomial function is a function of the form \(f(x) = a_n x^n + a_{n-1} x^{n-1} + \cdots + a_1 x + a_0\), where each exponent is a non-negative integer and the coefficients \(a_i\) are real numbers.
Look at the given function: \(f(x) = 5x^2 + 6x^3\). Check the exponents of \(x\) in each term. Here, the exponents are 2 and 3, both of which are non-negative integers.
Since all terms have non-negative integer exponents and real coefficients, \(f(x)\) is a polynomial function.
To find the degree of the polynomial, identify the term with the highest exponent. In this case, the highest exponent is 3 from the term \$6x^3$.
Therefore, the degree of the polynomial function \(f(x) = 5x^2 + 6x^3\) is 3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is a function that can be expressed as a sum of terms consisting of variables raised to non-negative integer powers multiplied by coefficients. For example, f(x) = 5x^2 + 6x^3 is a polynomial because the exponents are whole numbers and coefficients are real numbers.
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Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the function with a non-zero coefficient. In f(x) = 5x^2 + 6x^3, the degree is 3 because the term 6x^3 has the highest exponent.
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Identifying Polynomial Terms

To determine if a function is polynomial, check each term's exponent to ensure it is a non-negative integer and that the function does not include variables in denominators, roots, or negative exponents. Terms like x^2 and x^3 qualify, confirming the function is polynomial.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)(x+2)>0

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Textbook Question

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.

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Textbook Question

Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)

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Textbook Question

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.

f(x)=(x+1)21g(x)=(x+1)2+1f(x) = (x+1)^2 - 1 \(\quad\) g(x) = (x+1)^2 + 1

h(x)=(x1)2+1j(x)=(x1)21h(x) = (x-1)^2 + 1 \(\quad\) j(x) = (x-1)^2 - 1


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Textbook Question

Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+x2−4x−4

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