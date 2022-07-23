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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)

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1
Identify the rational function given: \(f(x) = \frac{5x}{x - 4}\).
Recall that the domain of a rational function includes all real numbers except where the denominator is zero, because division by zero is undefined.
Set the denominator equal to zero to find the values to exclude: \(x - 4 = 0\).
Solve the equation for \(x\): \(x = 4\).
Conclude that the domain of \(f(x)\) is all real numbers except \(x = 4\), which can be written in interval notation as \((-\infty, 4) \cup (4, \infty)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding rational functions involves recognizing that the function is undefined where the denominator Q(x) equals zero, which affects the domain.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions, the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero, since division by zero is undefined.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Finding Values that Make the Denominator Zero

To find the domain of a rational function, set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x. These values are excluded from the domain because they cause division by zero, which is undefined in mathematics.
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Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.

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Textbook Question

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=5x2+6x3f(x)=5x^2+6x^3

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Textbook Question

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.

f(x)=(x+1)21g(x)=(x+1)2+1f(x) = (x+1)^2 - 1 \(\quad\) g(x) = (x+1)^2 + 1

h(x)=(x1)2+1j(x)=(x1)21h(x) = (x-1)^2 + 1 \(\quad\) j(x) = (x-1)^2 - 1


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