Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)

Textbook Question
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.
172
views
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x. y = 65 when x = 5. Find y when x = 12.
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.