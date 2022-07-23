Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as z and the difference between y and w.
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Key Concepts
Joint Variation
Formulating Equations from Word Problems
Solving Equations for a Specific Variable
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
As _____
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 4x2 + 1 ≥ 4x
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=(x−4)2−1
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=(x−1)2+2
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.