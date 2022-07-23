Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 19
Chapter 4, Problem 19

Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
Graph of a rational function with vertical asymptotes at x = -2 and x = 1, and horizontal asymptote at y = 1.
As x, f(x)x\(\to\]\infty\),\(\text{ }\)f(x)\(\to\)_____

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the horizontal asymptote from the graph. The horizontal asymptote is the line that the function approaches as x approaches infinity or negative infinity.
From the graph, observe the horizontal dashed line labeled as the horizontal asymptote, which is at y = 17.
Recall that for rational functions, the horizontal asymptote represents the value that f(x) approaches as x approaches infinity (x → ∞) or negative infinity (x → -∞).
Therefore, as x → ∞, the function f(x) approaches the horizontal asymptote y = 17.
Write the conclusion: As x → ∞, f(x) → 17.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur where a rational function's denominator is zero and the function approaches infinity or negative infinity. They represent values of x where the function is undefined and the graph shows a vertical line that the curve approaches but never crosses.
Recommended video:
3:12
Determining Vertical Asymptotes

Horizontal Asymptotes

Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. For rational functions, the horizontal asymptote is a horizontal line y = c that the graph approaches, indicating the end behavior of the function.
Recommended video:
4:48
Determining Horizontal Asymptotes

End Behavior of Rational Functions

The end behavior of a rational function is determined by the degrees of the numerator and denominator polynomials. It shows how the function behaves as x approaches positive or negative infinity, often approaching a horizontal asymptote or increasing/decreasing without bound.
Recommended video:
06:08
End Behavior of Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Show that f(x) = x^3 - 2x - 1 has a real zero between 1 and 2.
677
views
Textbook Question

Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function. f(x)=5x3+7x2x+9f(x)=5x^3+7x^2−x+9

1091
views
Textbook Question

Divide using synthetic division. (3x2+7x−20)÷(x+5)

563
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as z and the difference between y and w.

561
views
Textbook Question

Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=(x−1)2+2

838
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x24x0x^2−4x≥0

507
views