Textbook Question
Show that f(x) = x^3 - 2x - 1 has a real zero between 1 and 2.
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Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
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Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 4x2 + 1 ≥ 4x
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as z and the difference between y and w.
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=(x−1)2+2