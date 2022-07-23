Textbook Question
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
As _____
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Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
As _____
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Divide using synthetic division. (3x2+7x−20)÷(x+5)
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as z and the difference between y and w.
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as z and inversely as the difference between y and w.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.