Divide using synthetic division. (x5+4x4−3x2+2x+3)÷(x−3)

Textbook Question
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
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Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. −x2 + 2x ≥ 0
Divide using synthetic division. (6x5−2x3+4x2−3x+1)÷(x−2)
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Divide using synthetic division. (x2−5x−5x3+x4)÷(5+x)
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=(x+3)/x(x+4)