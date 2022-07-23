Textbook Question
Divide using synthetic division. (x5+4x4−3x2+2x+3)÷(x−3)
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Divide using synthetic division. (x5+4x4−3x2+2x+3)÷(x−3)
Divide using synthetic division. (6x5−2x3+4x2−3x+1)÷(x−2)
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Divide using synthetic division. (x2−5x−5x3+x4)÷(5+x)
Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity for each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x)=2(x−5)(x+4)2
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=(x+3)/x(x+4)