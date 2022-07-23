Textbook Question
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=2(x+2)2−1
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Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=2(x+2)2−1
Divide using synthetic division. (x5+4x4−3x2+2x+3)÷(x−3)
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. −x2 + 2x ≥ 0
Divide using synthetic division. (6x5−2x3+4x2−3x+1)÷(x−2)
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.