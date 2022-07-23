Divide using synthetic division. (x5+4x4−3x2+2x+3)÷(x−3)
Divide using synthetic division. (x2−5x−5x3+x4)÷(5+x)
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Division
Synthetic Division
Polynomial Standard Form and Rearrangement
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=4−(x−1)2
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. −x2 + 2x ≥ 0
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2 ≤ 4x − 2
Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity for each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x)=2(x−5)(x+4)2