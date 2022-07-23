Divide using synthetic division. (x5+4x4−3x2+2x+3)÷(x−3)
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
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Key Concepts
Leading Coefficient Test
Degree of a Polynomial
Leading Coefficient
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=4−(x−1)2
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. −x2 + 2x ≥ 0
Divide using synthetic division. (x2−5x−5x3+x4)÷(5+x)
Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity for each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x)=2(x−5)(x+4)2
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=(x+3)/x(x+4)