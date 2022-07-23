Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=4−(x−1)2
Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity for each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x)=2(x−5)(x+4)2
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Key Concepts
Zeros of a Polynomial Function
Multiplicity of Zeros
Graph Behavior at Zeros Based on Multiplicity
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. −x2 + 2x ≥ 0
Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; 1 and 5i are zeros; f(-1) = -104
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Divide using synthetic division. (x2−5x−5x3+x4)÷(5+x)
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2 ≤ 4x − 2