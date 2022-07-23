Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; 1 and 5i are zeros; f(-1) = -104
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 25
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=4−(x−1)2
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Identify the given quadratic function: \(f(x) = 4 - (x - 1)^2\). Notice it is in vertex form \(f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k\), where \((h, k)\) is the vertex.
Determine the vertex by comparing: here, \(h = 1\) and \(k = 4\), so the vertex is at the point \((1, 4)\).
Find the axis of symmetry, which is the vertical line passing through the vertex's x-coordinate: \(x = 1\).
Calculate the y-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\): substitute \(x = 0\) into the function to find the point where the graph crosses the y-axis.
Determine the domain and range: the domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers, \((-\infty, \infty)\). Since the parabola opens downward (because of the negative sign before the squared term), the range is all \(y\) values less than or equal to the vertex's y-value, so \((-\infty, 4]\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vertex of a Quadratic Function
The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the graph of a quadratic function, represented by a parabola. For functions in the form f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k, the vertex is at (h, k). It helps determine the shape and position of the parabola and is essential for sketching the graph.
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Vertex Form
Axis of Symmetry
The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that passes through the vertex and divides the parabola into two mirror-image halves. Its equation is x = h, where h is the x-coordinate of the vertex. This line helps in graphing and understanding the parabola's symmetry.
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Properties of Parabolas
Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions
The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the vertex and the parabola's direction; if it opens downward, the range is all values less than or equal to the vertex's y-coordinate, and if upward, all values greater than or equal to it.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
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