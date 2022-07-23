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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 45
Chapter 4, Problem 45

Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x−1)

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Identify the base function given, which is \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x}\). This is a rational function with a vertical asymptote at \(x=0\) and a horizontal asymptote at \(y=0\).
Recognize that the function \(g(x) = \frac{1}{x-1}\) is a horizontal shift of the base function \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x}\). The expression \(x-1\) inside the denominator indicates a shift to the right by 1 unit.
Determine the new vertical asymptote by setting the denominator equal to zero: \(x - 1 = 0\), which gives \(x = 1\). This means the vertical asymptote moves from \(x=0\) to \(x=1\).
Note that the horizontal asymptote remains unchanged at \(y=0\) because the degree of the numerator and denominator are the same and the leading coefficients are unchanged.
Sketch the graph by shifting the original graph of \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x}\) one unit to the right, keeping the shape of the hyperbola the same but with the vertical asymptote at \(x=1\) and the horizontal asymptote at \(y=0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parent Rational Functions

The parent functions f(x) = 1/x and f(x) = 1/x² are basic rational functions with distinct shapes and asymptotes. Understanding their graphs, including vertical and horizontal asymptotes, helps in visualizing transformations applied to these functions.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Transformations of Functions

Transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For g(x) = 1/(x−1), the graph of f(x) = 1/x is shifted horizontally to the right by 1 unit, changing the location of asymptotes and key points.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Asymptotes of Rational Functions

Asymptotes are lines that the graph approaches but never touches. Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal asymptotes describe end behavior. Identifying these helps in accurately sketching the graph of rational functions.
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Introduction to Asymptotes
Related Practice
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