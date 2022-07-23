Find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=3x4−11x3−x2+19x+6
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x−1)
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Key Concepts
Parent Rational Functions
Transformations of Functions
Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Give the domain and the range of each quadratic function whose graph is described. The vertex is and the parabola opens up.
In Exercises 45–46, describe in words the variation shown by the given equation. z = kx^2 √y
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (−x+2)/(x−4)≥0
In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. x4−3x3−20x2−24x−8=0
Describe in words the variation shown by the given equation.