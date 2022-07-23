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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 7
Chapter 4, Problem 7

Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x5−x4−7x3+7x2−12x−12

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Identify the polynomial function: \(f(x) = x^{5} - x^{4} - 7x^{3} + 7x^{2} - 12x - 12\).
Recall the Rational Zero Theorem: any rational zero, expressed as \(\frac{p}{q}\), must have \(p\) as a factor of the constant term and \(q\) as a factor of the leading coefficient.
Determine the constant term and its factors: the constant term is \(-12\), so the factors of \(p\) are \(\pm1, \pm2, \pm3, \pm4, \pm6, \pm12\).
Determine the leading coefficient and its factors: the leading coefficient is \(1\), so the factors of \(q\) are \(\pm1\).
List all possible rational zeros by forming all fractions \(\frac{p}{q}\) using the factors found, which simplifies to the factors of the constant term since \(q=\pm1\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Zero Theorem

The Rational Zero Theorem provides a way to list all possible rational zeros of a polynomial function. It states that any rational zero, expressed as a fraction p/q in lowest terms, must have p as a factor of the constant term and q as a factor of the leading coefficient.
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Factors of Integers

To apply the Rational Zero Theorem, you need to find all factors of the constant term and the leading coefficient. Factors are integers that divide the number without leaving a remainder, and identifying these helps generate all possible rational zeros.
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Polynomial Function Structure

Understanding the structure of a polynomial, including its degree and coefficients, is essential. The degree determines the number of possible zeros, and the coefficients, especially the leading and constant terms, are key to applying the Rational Zero Theorem correctly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.

f(x)=x2+2x+1g(x)=x22x+1f(x) = x^2 + 2x + 1 \(\quad\) g(x) = x^2 - 2x + 1

h(x)=x21j(x)=x21h(x) = x^2 - 1 \(\quad\) j(x) = -x^2 - 1

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Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2+5x+4>0

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Textbook Question

Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x)r(x). (12x2+x4)÷(3x2)(12x^2+x-4)\(\div\)(3x-2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x4−11x3−3x2−6x+8

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Textbook Question

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as x and z. y = 25 when x = 2 and z = 5. Find y when x = 8 and z = 12.

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Textbook Question

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=x123x2+5f(x)=x^{\(\frac\)12}-3x^2+5

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