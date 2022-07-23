The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2+5x+4>0
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x4−11x3−3x2−6x+8
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as x and z. y = 25 when x = 2 and z = 5. Find y when x = 8 and z = 12.
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.