Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=(x+7)/(x2+49)

Textbook Question
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
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Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2−6x+9<0
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as x and z. y = 25 when x = 2 and z = 5. Find y when x = 8 and z = 12.
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=x1/3 −4x2+7