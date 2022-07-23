Find all zeros of f(x) = x³ + 5x² – 8x + 2.

Textbook Question
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e9x
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Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e9x
Solve each equation. 2|ln x|−6=0
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(x + 1) = ln x + ln 1
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(5x) + ln 1 = ln(5x)
Solve each equation. 3x+2 ⋅ 3x=81
Solve each equation. 3|log x|−6=0