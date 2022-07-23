Solve each equation. 3|log x|−6=0

Textbook Question
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator.
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Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator.
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e9x
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln x + ln(2x) = ln(3x)
Solve each equation. 2|ln x|−6=0
Find all zeros of f(x) = x³ + 5x² – 8x + 2.
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log(x + 3) - log(2x) = [log(x + 3)/log(2x)]