Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e9x
Solve each equation. 2|ln x|−6=0
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Key Concepts
Properties of Logarithmic Functions
Absolute Value Equations
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln x + ln(2x) = ln(3x)
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(x + 1) = ln x + ln 1
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(5x) + ln 1 = ln(5x)
Find all zeros of f(x) = x³ + 5x² – 8x + 2.
Solve each equation. 3|log x|−6=0