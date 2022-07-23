Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 95
Chapter 5, Problem 95

Solve each equation. 2|ln x|−6=0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(2|\ln x| - 6 = 0\).
Isolate the absolute value expression by adding 6 to both sides: \(2|\ln x| = 6\).
Divide both sides by 2 to solve for the absolute value: \(|\ln x| = 3\).
Recall that \(|A| = B\) means \(A = B\) or \(A = -B\). So, set up two equations: \(\ln x = 3\) and \(\ln x = -3\).
Solve each equation for \(x\) by exponentiating both sides with base \(e\): \(x = e^{3}\) and \(x = e^{-3}\). Remember to check that \(x > 0\) since the natural logarithm is only defined for positive \(x\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithmic Functions

The natural logarithm function, denoted ln(x), is defined only for positive values of x. Understanding its domain and behavior is essential when solving equations involving ln(x), as it restricts the possible solutions to x > 0.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Absolute Value Equations

An absolute value equation like |A| = B splits into two cases: A = B and A = -B. This concept is crucial for solving equations involving absolute values, as it allows us to consider both positive and negative scenarios of the expression inside the absolute value.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations

To solve equations involving logarithms, we often isolate the logarithmic expression and then exponentiate both sides to eliminate the log. This process helps convert the equation into a more manageable algebraic form for finding the variable.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e9x

937
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln x + ln(2x) = ln(3x)

781
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(x + 1) = ln x + ln 1

736
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(5x) + ln 1 = ln(5x)

755
views
Textbook Question

Find all zeros of f(x) = x³ + 5x² – 8x + 2.

450
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 3|log x|−6=0

691
views