Textbook Question
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator.
811
views
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator.
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln x + ln(2x) = ln(3x)
Solve each equation. 2|ln x|−6=0
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(5x) + ln 1 = ln(5x)
Find all zeros of f(x) = x³ + 5x² – 8x + 2.
Solve each equation. 3|log x|−6=0