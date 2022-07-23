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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 5, Problem 25

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x+1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the base function: \(f(x) = 2^x\). This is an exponential function with a horizontal asymptote at \(y = 0\), domain \((-\infty, \infty)\), and range \((0, \infty)\).
Identify the transformation in \(g(x) = 2^{x+1}\). The expression \(x + 1\) inside the exponent indicates a horizontal shift of the graph of \(f(x)\) to the left by 1 unit.
Graph the transformed function \(g(x)\) by shifting every point on the graph of \(f(x)\) one unit to the left. For example, the point \((0, 1)\) on \(f(x)\) moves to \((-1, 1)\) on \(g(x)\).
Determine the equation of the asymptote for \(g(x)\). Since the transformation is horizontal, the horizontal asymptote remains \(y = 0\).
Use the graph to state the domain and range of \(g(x)\). The domain remains all real numbers \((-\infty, \infty)\), and the range remains \((0, \infty)\) because the transformation does not affect these.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant not equal to 1. These functions grow or decay rapidly and have unique properties such as always being positive and having a horizontal asymptote. Understanding the basic graph of f(x) = 2^x is essential before applying transformations.
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Exponential Functions

Transformations of Functions

Transformations modify the graph of a base function by shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting it. For g(x) = 2^(x+1), the '+1' inside the exponent shifts the graph horizontally to the left by 1 unit. Recognizing how changes inside the function affect the graph helps in sketching and interpreting new functions.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Asymptotes, Domain, and Range

An asymptote is a line that the graph approaches but never touches; for exponential functions like 2^x, the horizontal asymptote is y=0. The domain of exponential functions is all real numbers, while the range is positive real numbers (y > 0). Identifying asymptotes and determining domain and range are key to fully understanding the function's behavior.
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Determining Horizontal Asymptotes
Related Practice
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Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log3 27

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Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb ((x2y)/z2)

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In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. ln e5

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Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log6 (36/(√(x+1))

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Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ex=5.7

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