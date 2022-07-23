Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 42x−1=64
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Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 42x−1=64
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 5= logb 32
In Exercises 1–10, approximate each number using a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places. e2.3
In Exercises 1–10, approximate each number using a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places. 4-1.5
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 22x-1=32
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log6 216 = y