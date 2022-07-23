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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 7
Chapter 5, Problem 7

In Exercises 1–10, approximate each number using a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places. e2.3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to approximate: \(e^{2.3}\), where \(e\) is the base of the natural logarithm, approximately equal to 2.71828.
Use a calculator to evaluate the exponential function \(e^{2.3}\). Most scientific calculators have an \(\texttt{exp}\) or \(\texttt{e^x}\) button for this purpose.
Enter the value 2.3 as the exponent into the calculator after pressing the \(e^x\) or equivalent button.
Calculate the value and obtain the decimal approximation from the calculator display.
Round the result to three decimal places by looking at the fourth decimal digit and adjusting the third decimal digit accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Function

An exponential function involves a constant base raised to a variable exponent, commonly written as e^x, where e is Euler's number (~2.718). It models growth or decay processes and is fundamental in algebra and calculus.
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Exponential Functions

Use of a Calculator for Approximation

Calculators can compute values of functions like e^x that are difficult to calculate by hand. Using a calculator allows for quick and accurate approximation of such expressions to a desired decimal precision.
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Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs

Rounding to a Specified Decimal Place

Rounding involves adjusting a number to a certain number of decimal places for simplicity or clarity. Here, answers are rounded to three decimal places, meaning the value is truncated or increased based on the fourth decimal digit.
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The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = ex and g(x) = 2ex/2

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 42x−1=64

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, approximate each number using a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places. 4-1.5

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Textbook Question

Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log6 216 = y

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log7 (7/x)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = 3x and g(x) = -3x

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