Textbook Question
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16
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Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16
In Exercises 11–18, graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. f(x) = 4x
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ln(e2/5)
Graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. g(x) = (3/2)x
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (64/y)