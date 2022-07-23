Textbook Question
Graph f(x) = 2x and its inverse function in the same rectangular coordinate system.
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Graph f(x) = 2x and its inverse function in the same rectangular coordinate system.
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(8x3) = 3 ln (2x)
Solve each equation. 3x+2 ⋅ 3x=81
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. eln 125
Solve each equation. 52x ⋅ 54x=125
n Exercises 92–93, rewrite the equation in terms of base e. Express the answer in terms of a natural logarithm and then round to three decimal places. y = 6.5(0.43)^x