Textbook Question
Graph f(x) = 2x and its inverse function in the same rectangular coordinate system.
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Graph f(x) = 2x and its inverse function in the same rectangular coordinate system.
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(x + 1) = ln x + ln 1
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
x log 10x = x2
Solve each equation. 3x+2 ⋅ 3x=81
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. eln 125
Solve each equation. 52x ⋅ 54x=125